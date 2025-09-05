Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in HealthEquity by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.