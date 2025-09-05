Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,105 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 798.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.