Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 90,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 174,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.0%

WAL stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,527.69. This trade represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

