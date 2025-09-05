Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 39.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $67.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 0.99.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

