Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 25,751 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. $III

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of III. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 881,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 54,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on III shares. Wall Street Zen raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

