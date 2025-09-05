Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 629 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

