Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 8,554 MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,564.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 201,197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.91. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a P/E ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

