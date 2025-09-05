Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $660,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $6,502,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 42.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $500,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCT shares. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $26.14 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $984.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

