Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,186 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ATI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in ATI by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493,944 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,399 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Trading Up 0.9%

ATI stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.