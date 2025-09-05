Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $155.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $68,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,783.57. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,211 shares of company stock worth $967,191. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

