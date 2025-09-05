Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 31,769 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $212.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Insider Activity

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

