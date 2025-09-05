Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 374 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $819.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $747.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.49. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $835.10.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

