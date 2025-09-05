Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $267,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $697.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $710.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $686.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

