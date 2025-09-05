Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,266,663.96. This represents a 44.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Raymond James Financial lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

