Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $85.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

