Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.45. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $47.60.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 13,720 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Truist Financial began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $10.35 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.