Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $275,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,713.04. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,537.87. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $967,191. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

