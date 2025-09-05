IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.12. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

