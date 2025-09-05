Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 16,742 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.76 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $987.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

