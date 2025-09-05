Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

