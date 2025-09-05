Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,686 United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1,241.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.57.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFCS. Jones Trading upped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report).

