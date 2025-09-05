Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,888 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $289.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

