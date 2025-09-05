Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 46,665 Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,030.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,016.70. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

