Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $24.30 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

