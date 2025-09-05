Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,273 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

