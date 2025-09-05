Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 262,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

