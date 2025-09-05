Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THFF. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $710.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

