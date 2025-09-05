Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seadrill by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 10,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Seadrill Limited has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $42.41.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seadrill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

