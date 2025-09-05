Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 28,655.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,621 shares of company stock worth $9,461,633 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $16.91 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

