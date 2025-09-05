Ieq Capital LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 113,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 14,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $32.30 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

