Ieq Capital LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archrock alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $25.48 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.