Ieq Capital LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $121,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after buying an additional 937,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after buying an additional 564,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 321.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 451,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 42.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,939,000 after buying an additional 235,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

