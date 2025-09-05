Ieq Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 373.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Turbine worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.29. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.94 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

