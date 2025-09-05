Ieq Capital LLC Has $432,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,395 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $83.67 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

