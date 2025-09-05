Ieq Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,964,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 879,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,580,000 after buying an additional 105,516 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after buying an additional 195,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $174.24. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,752. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,660.50. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,209 shares of company stock worth $860,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

