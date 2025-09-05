Ieq Capital LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

