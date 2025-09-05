Ieq Capital LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

