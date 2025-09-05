Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Spire by 2,648.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

SR opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

