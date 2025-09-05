Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Heritage Insurance worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 155,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $758.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.71%.The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 87,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,083. This trade represents a 2.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

