Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE:HP opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 0.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

