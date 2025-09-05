Ieq Capital LLC Invests $402,000 in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Get MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,727 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MWA opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.