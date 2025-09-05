Ieq Capital LLC Invests $403,000 in Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the transaction, the executive owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investments Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:TWO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.82%.

Two Harbors Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.