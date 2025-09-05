Ieq Capital LLC Invests $407,000 in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. $CRGX

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRGX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 512.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 565.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 146.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
