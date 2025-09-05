Ieq Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,364,000 after buying an additional 77,795 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $970,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.