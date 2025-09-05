Ieq Capital LLC Invests $413,000 in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

