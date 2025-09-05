Ieq Capital LLC Invests $420,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $154.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

