Ieq Capital LLC Invests $429,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.60 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

