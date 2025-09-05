Ieq Capital LLC Invests $432,000 in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $707.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 22.14%.The company had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $178,340.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,036,468.48. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,042.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

