Ieq Capital LLC Invests $456,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,233.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 369,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

