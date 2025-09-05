Ieq Capital LLC Invests $485,000 in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. $DIN

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.13% of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DINE BRANDS GLOBAL alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL during the 4th quarter worth $5,475,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 89,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 57,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 2,340 shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,237.93. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Price Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised DINE BRANDS GLOBAL to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIN

About DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.